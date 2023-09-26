Military Presence Increased Near the Canal in the Masacre River

Hundreds of Haitians continue to arrive in the province of Dajabón to return to their native country.

Tension has increased in the area of the construction of the canal on the natural border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, on the Masacre River, which is being carried out by Haitian nationals. Trenches have been prepared on both sides of the border, where the presence of Dominican Army soldiers and agents of the Brigade of Surveillance of Protected Areas (BSAP) has also grown.

According to official reports, the defensive trenches that allow shooting undercover are made with sacks filled with sand and have been placed on the borderline on both the Haitian and Dominican sides.

The presence of armed soldiers from the Specialized Corps for Land Border Security (Cesfront), as well as Haitian environmental protection agents, has been observed in the area.

"Yes, we have those sacks here so that if they come to attack us, if they don't shoot gas we will shoot them too, that's what we are preparing for," a BSAP agent expressed in a statement.

The tweet reads, "We have received videos from the border with Dajabón, where we can see the current situation on both sides this Saturday, the Haitians are still determined to finish the canal in the Masacre River, and on this side of the Dominican Republic the military is guarding the Dominican area."

Due to the tension and uncertainty generated by the construction of the canal between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, hundreds of Haitians continue to arrive in the province of Dajabón to return to their native country, where Cesfront agents allow them to pass through the border crossing in the morning hours.

The border crossing was closed on September 15, due to the construction of a canal being carried out by civilians in Juana Méndez-Haiti in defiance of Dominican authorities, for which the Government of Luis Abinader made the decision to close the land, sea and air border until the work is stopped.

Last Thursday, the Haitian government reaffirmed that the construction of the canal on the Masacre River, this country's natural border with the Dominican Republic, must go ahead and has decided to support the works, despite the conflict that has arisen with Santo Domingo.