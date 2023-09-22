Haiti: Police Operations, Regain Control in Carrefour-Feuilles

The government pledged to combat crime and acts of banditry throughout the national territory.

On Friday, the Haitian government reported that the Haitian National Police (HNP) is coordinating a set of operations with the purpose of regaining control of the Carrefour-Feuilles area which is under the control of armed gangs.

"Several specialized units of the National Police are stationed mainly in Savanne Pistache to favor the resumption of commercial activities and the operation of public transport in the districts of Fouchard, Charity, 1ère Avenue, Croix L'évêque and Titus," the Haitian government said.

Furthermore, through a press release, the government assured that the Haitian police is doing this so that the population in that locality can return to their homes after the assaults by armed gangs in Grand Ravine.

The report also stated that the HNP agents have mortally wounded several armed bandits in exchanges of fire during the course of the operations.

At least 104 people were killed or disappeared during the armed attacks carried out in the Carrefour-Feuilles , south of PortauPrince,between August 4 and September 12,there were also 2 cases of gang rape of a mother and his daughter,14 people wounded by gunshots.Haiti Cherie�� pic.twitter.com/i8wGWYQbdr — Francisco D Lion (@Frantrek) September 20, 2023

Barricades erected by armed bandits were removed by law enforcement to facilitate movement in the area.

According to official data, just like on September 5, specialized units such as SWAT, BRI, BLTS, BLVV, UTAG, UDMO, CIMO, are conducting multiple interventions and patrolling the neighborhoods.

On September 5, the Haitian National Police (PNH) conducted an offensive to retake control of Carrefour-Feuilles following the bloody attacks by the Grand Ravine gang.