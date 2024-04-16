Haiti: WHO Supports Fight Against Malaria Outbreak

The United Nations Development Program and the National Malaria Control Program have already transported four tones of medical supplies to the Grand Sud and have been pre-positioned in other departments, reports Haiti Libre.

On Monday, official sources stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) supports the fight against malaria in Haiti, where there are now fears that the disease could spread to other territories.

Through its logistics platform called Promess, WHO has launched several actions in four communes of the South Department.

These structures, in coordination with the local health authorities, are distributing as quickly as possible the essential products to fight this disease in this territory.

⚡️ ���� The World Health Organization is supporting the fight against a malaria outbreak in Haiti, distributing essential products and medical supplies to affected areas in coordination with local health authorities. https://t.co/qbkTbLfv8k pic.twitter.com/5Kj5D5XJIU — RiskMap (@RiskMapOfficial) April 14, 2024

According to medical literature, malaria is a disease caused by parasites of the genus Plasmodium, which are transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes of the Anopheles species.

It is prevalent in tropical regions and its symptoms can range from mild, such as fever and headache, to severe, life-threatening forms.