Haiti Postpones Constitutional Referendum

The constitutional referendum, proposed by Moise, would go ahead despite pressure from the international community, highlighting the process was not "inclusive, participatory, or transparent" amid the political crisis.

Haiti´s authorities postponed the constitutional referendum due to June 27 over COVID-19 pandemic concerns but they did not confirm a new date. This amid political turmoil as president Jovenel Moise seeks to extend his term despite widespread rejection.

The constitutional referendum, proposed by Moise, would go ahead despite pressure from the international community, highlighting the process was not "inclusive, participatory, or transparent" amid the political crisis.

Sur son compte Twitter, le CEP HAÏTI a annoncé avoir reçu ce vendredi 14 mai, une première cargaison de matériels non-sensibles en vue de la réalisation du référendum et des prochaines élections. Cette cargaison comprend de l’encre indélibile et des kits de formation. pic.twitter.com/uTWfq23I5f — Bwam TV �� Ht���� (@Bwam_TV_Ht) May 15, 2021

"On its Twitter account, the CEP HAITI announced that it had received this Friday, May 14, a first shipment of non-sensitive materials for the conduct of the referendum and the next elections. This shipment includes indelible ink and training kits."

According to a government statement, the authorities will determine on a new date "after the recommendations of the health authorities and the technical advice of the executives of the electoral institution."

The Caribbean country declared a state of health emergency on May 24 over the increase in COVID-19 infections.