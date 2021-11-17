Haiti Joins UNESCO’s Executive Board

Haiti joined 57 other countries on the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the 2021-2025 period, and is one of the three countries representing the region, officials said.

"The permanent delegate ambassador to Haiti, Dominique Dupuy, officially announces the election of Haiti to the Executive Board of UNESCO for the period 2021-2025," a government statement confirmed, following the 41st session of the organization's general conference.

Haiti received 119 votes from 178 voting countries, after an eight-month campaign of the regional competition in which five candidates vied for three seats in the corresponding group in the Caribbean Community.

The Executive Board functions as a management committee of UNESCO, prepares the work of the General Conference and ensures that decisions are properly implemented.

The selection of the 58 members takes into account respect for cultural diversities and geographical origins in order to achieve balance among the regions.

Chancellor Claude Joseph congratulated the permanent delegation of Haiti and described the Caribbean country's election as a victory.