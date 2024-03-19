Haiti Close to Having a Presidential Transitional Council

The CPT is now composed of six members, among them are, the Collective of Political Parties of January 30 who nominated Edgard Leblanc; Fanmi Lavalas nominated Leslie Voltaire; Marie Ghislaine Mompremier is the representative of the group EDE, RED and Compromis Historique.

On Tuesday, official sources stated that Haiti is now much closer to having a Presidential Transitional Council (CPT), after a grouping reached a consensus on its candidates.

The leader of the NOULHA political party and signatory of the December 21 Agreement, Louis Gérald Gilles, was nominated by the various branches of this group to be part of the CPT.

His name was sent the day before to the Caribbean Community (Caricom), which now officially has six personalities for the CPT.

"Yes, we have reached an agreement with the minority bloc of the December 21 Accord to appoint Louis Gérald Gilles to the Presidential Council," said former MP Vikerson Garnier, who ran for the CPT.

Former MP Abel Descolines, who supported Vikerson Garnier's candidacy, also confirmed the consensus reached around Gilles.

Haití está hoy mucho más cerca de contar con un Consejo Presidencial de Transición (CPT), luego que una agrupación lograra un consenso sobre sus candidatos.@chamberohoy @JHGcasanova @Guajiritasoy @alboradacubana @NayrobiTerri @yamila_padron pic.twitter.com/VRTmmGPPb0 — Televisión Avileña (@CiegodeAvilaTV) March 19, 2024

"Levaillant Louis-Jeune and Vikerson Garnier, the two candidates of the December 21 Accord, met and reached an agreement on Louis Gérald Gilles as our representative on the Presidential Council," confirmed to the daily Le Nouvelliste the former senator, Sorel Jacinthe.

The former parliamentarian explained that everything related to Gilles was sent to Caricom for the necessary follow-up.

Now everyone is waiting for Caricom's next step for the CPT to become operational, but the first thing to do is to publish the list of the group that will work under the aegis of Michel Patrick Boisvert, at the head of the Council of Ministers.

The CPT is now composed of six members, among them are, the Collective of Political Parties of January 30 who nominated Edgard Leblanc; Fanmi Lavalas nominated Leslie Voltaire; Marie Ghislaine Mompremier is the representative of the group EDE, RED and Compromis Historique.

The Montana Accord elected Fritz Alphonse, Laurent St Cyr was nominated by the private sector and Louis Gérald Gilles represents the December 21 Accord.

Caricom is seeking to install the council prior to the deployment of the Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti.

The CPT, once in office, will have to appoint a Prime Minister; form a government in agreement with him.

It will also form the Provisional Electoral Council; formulate additional requirements for the regular national security forces to address the international community and establish a National Security Council.

It shall also sign decrees and orders issued by the Council of Ministers; and the continuation of relations with Kenya within the framework of the International Security Support Mission.

The council shall enjoy all presidential powers conferred by the Constitution.