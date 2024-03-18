Haiti: Week Begins Without a Presidential Transition Council

Before Caricom, Charles Tardieu decided to withdraw his candidacy, and the regional organization set a deadline until noon on Saturday for the other two parties to join criteria, something that did not happen.

On Monday, Haiti begins the week without a Presidential Transitional Council (CPT), due to the lack of consensus of the grouping called the December 21 Agreement.

The leaders of this group are demanding explanations on points of the founding document of the CPT that they say they do not understand.

They also plan to present a fourth candidate around which a consensus could emerge, and one of this group could withdraw its candidacy to support this new proposal.

For several days, the heads of government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) have been holding meetings with the three branches of the December 21 Agreement to convince them to reach a consensus on the choice of their representative to the TPC.

Haití comienza hoy la semana sin un Consejo Presidencial de Transición (CPT), debido a la falta de consenso de la agrupación denominada Acuerdo del 21 de diciembre.



Los dirigentes de ese grupo exigen explicaciones sobre puntos del documento fundacional del CPT que dicen no… pic.twitter.com/bY9sb6x3KA — Crónicas del Dia RD (@Cronicasdeldia) March 18, 2024

The tweet reads, "Haiti begins today the week without a Presidential Transitional Council (CPT), due to the lack of consensus of the group known as the December 21 Agreement. The leaders of that group are demanding explanations on points of the founding document of the CPT which they claim to be unaware of."

Before Caricom, Charles Tardieu decided to withdraw his candidacy, and the regional organization set a deadline until noon on Saturday for the other two parties to join criteria, something that did not happen.

Were it not for the divisions within the December 21 Agreement, the CPT would have been formally formed by now.

The grouping is composed of three branches, and they submitted three names to Caricom to join the CPT, they are Vikerson Garnier, Levaillant Louis-Jeune and Charles Tardieu.

The latter two decided to withdraw their candidacy, according to local media.

Tardieu is leaving to reinforce support to Garnier, and Levaillnt Louis-Jeune would do so with a fourth proposal whose name was not disclosed.

Caricom is trying to install the council prior to the deployment of the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

The CPT, once in place, will have to appoint a Prime Minister; form a government in concert with him.

It will also form the Provisional Electoral Council; formulate additional requirements for the regular national security forces to address the international community and establish a National Security Council.

It shall also sign decrees and orders issued by the Council of Ministers; and the continuation of relations with Kenya within the framework of the International Security Support Mission.

The council shall enjoy all presidential powers conferred by the Constitution.