Haiti: Prime Minister Urges Need for Elections

"We must rediscover the unity that led us to these victories. The same formula will lead us again to victory," Henry affirmed.

On Saturday, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who assumed power after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, said the time has come to give the sovereign people back their word and allow them to decide at the ballot box.

According to official reports, in his speech on the 220th anniversary of the battle of Vertières that gave independence to the Caribbean country, Henry acknowledged the controversy in the political environment, alluding to the growing call for his resignation or the end of the mandate next February.

"There are many people who do not express themselves to be heard, but they understand that we are at a crossroads where we have to make the best decisions for tomorrow, so that Haitians can imagine their life in Haiti, in their country," he said.

In this regard, the head of government assured that, if they were able to fight the battle of Vertières, defeating the Napoleonic army, they can still win wars for the present and the future.

220e anniversaire de la bataille de Vertières : Ariel Henry appelle à la restauration de la sécurité et de la stabilité en Haïti | #letemoinhaiti

Lire l'article: https://t.co/yxAZrijeeN | pic.twitter.com/XaE4Q0McWB — Le Témoin Haiti (@letemoinhaiti) November 20, 2023

The tweet reads, "220th anniversary of the Battle of Vertières: Ariel Henry calls for the restoration of security and stability in Haiti."

He further argued that caring about the country means working to restore democratic institutions and the rule of law, because that is the choice of the majority of Haitians.

According to Henry, last November 18 was the 220th anniversary of the battle that turned the country into the world's first independent black state, where libertarian forces led by Jean Jacques Dessalines dealt the final blow to the French who wanted to reconquer the prosperous colony.

Six weeks later, Dessalines declared independence and promised to keep the children of this land under his tutelage.