Haiti: Connection with the World Lost Once Again

On Wednesday, official sources reported that Haiti is once again losing its connection to the world as air travel is cancelled due to ongoing gang skirmishes in proximity to the Toussaint Louverture International Airport.

Armed gangs have been trying to gain a foothold in the area since Sunday, where heavy gunfire can be heard, and videos circulating show passersby running and screaming, motorcycles and cars speeding away from stray bullets.

Police can also be seen opening fire and taking cover to avoid being targeted by automatic machine gun fire from the bandits.

The bandits were unable to enter the runway, as police fire prevented them from entering through an opening in the perimeter wall of the airfield.

A Haitian National Police post controlling access to the airport was attacked by a gang the day before and set on fire.

Les principales compagnies aériennes qui desservent Haïti ont annoncé lundi l’annulation de leurs vols en raison des graves violences qui secouent le pays .Ces compagnies n’ont pas encore annoncé de date pour la reprise de leurs vols .#RFMINFO pic.twitter.com/Dc8qQFEM2W — Radio RFM 104.9 (@MARADIOFM) March 5, 2024

The tweet reads, "The main airlines serving Haiti announced on Monday the cancellation of their flights due to the serious violence that has shaken the country.these airlines have not yet announced a date for the resumption of their flights."

In this context, the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, is still stranded in the United States today, without knowing when he will be able to return home.

His arrival remains unknown, there is silence on the subject, while security measures are being implemented to avoid a confrontation between Henry's security and gang members operating at the airports of Cap-Haïtien and Toussaint Louverture.

Several militants of the radical opposition party Pitit Dessalin rallied near the Cap-Haïtien air terminal to ask those in charge not to receive Henry.

The Prime Minister arrived in the United States - recalls the daily Haiti Libre - from his trip to Kenya, where he signed a reciprocity agreement allowing the deployment of the Haitian National Police Support Mission.

For his part, White House National Security Advisor John Kirby declared that Washington will not deploy troops in Haiti, much less provide a military plane to escort Henry back home.