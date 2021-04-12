Haiti: 7 Catholic Clergies Kidnapped In Port-au-Prince

Armed gangs' increased power is alarming Haitian people due to the growing insecurity situation the country is facing.

Haiti's Conference of the Religious Association (CHR) spokesman Father Loudger Mazile Sunday confirmed the kidnapping of seven Catholic clerics, including two French citizens, in the capital Port-au-Prince.

"On Sunday morning, five priests and two nuns were kidnapped during the installation ceremony of a new priest in Croix-des-Bouquets community," Mazile explained.

The National Police suspect that members of the 400 Mawozo criminal gang are behind the violent incident. They are demanding a ransom of US$1 million.

France's embassy in Port-au-Prince has made no comments on the two French nationals' abduction.

#Haiti | On Thursday, the Haitian opposition said it was willing to discuss the current governmental crisis with the international community, but they would not engage with the current president Jovenel Moïse.https://t.co/bgda0cN5D8 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 10, 2021

The kidnappings come less than two weeks after gunmen abducted a Haitian pastor and three clergies during a ceremony that was being streamed live. "Armed gangs' power has increased in the last few years. The people and the authorities are alarmed by the growing insecurity situation the country is facing," Mazile said. These gangs kidnap people for ransom, rob and loot public and private property, and openly confront public security forces. In March, the government declared a one-month-long state of emergency in several districts of Port-au-Prince to restore state authority in gang-controlled areas.