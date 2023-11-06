Guyana: 178 Solar Panels Distributed in Upper River Villages

The completion of the distribution of the solar system responds to the government's commitment to deliver 30,000 solar panels to families in riverside communities.

On Monday, Bishop Juan Edghill said that Some 178 solar panels and accessories were distributed to several villages in the Upper Berbice River by the Minister of Public Works in Guyana.

According to official reports, during the distribution ceremony at the DeVeldt Village Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Center, 123 of the PV systems were delivered to DeVeldt and a total of 55 were distributed between Fort Nassau and Gateroy Savannah.

The Chairman of the Community Development Council Laxley Lindie explained that the panels will offer immense relief to the residents.“I know that this is a big relief to people. I am thankful to know that this could have been done in our community,” Lindie stated.

Furthermore, Minister Edghill updated residents on the government’s development initiatives, with a particular focus on the delivery of solar panels, public works, health, and education.

The minister also explained that the efforts made to support those riverine areas to date are only the beginning of what the government has in store for its citizens.

“These solar panels are three times the size of the ones that we have distributed before. It’s 165 watts and since the place is hot these days, along with the panel, everyone is getting a fan,” the minister announced.

The completion of the distribution of the solar system responds to the government's commitment to deliver 30,000 solar panels to families in riverside communities, thus bridging the gap between the interior and the coastal lands.