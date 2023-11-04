Guinea: Former Military Gov’t Leader Escapes From Jail

Moussa Dadis Camara used to serve as the former president of the Guinean military government.

On Saturday, authorities of Guinea's justice department revealed that Moussa Dadis Camara, a former leader of the Guinean military government, escaped from prison.

According to local media reports, at around 5 a.m. local time, an unidentified group of armed individuals stormed a prison located in the Kaloum commune of Conakry, Guinea's capital, in an attempt to release three former members of the Guinean military government, including Moussa Dadis Camara.

Together with the other military personnel, he managed to escape from prison.

Guinea's former military ruler, Moussa Dadis Camara, is back in jail after being taken from prison by armed men, according to his lawyer.



The Guinean transitional government's military forces have sealed off the roads leading to the Kaloum commune, which also houses the Presidency of the Republic and republican institutions.

According to official data, Moussa Dadis Camara launched a coup on Dec. 23, 2008, and became the leader of the military government. He lost power in January 2010 and went into exile abroad.

He returned to Guinea in December 2021 and was subsequently accused of violently suppressing the protests that took place in Conakry on Sept. 28, 2009, resulting in the deaths of more than 150 people and more than 1,000 injuries.