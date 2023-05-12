At Least 7 People Killed by Police Gunfire in Guinea Protests

"...demonstrations were also observed in Nzerekore..."

During demonstrations in Conakry, the capital city of Guinea, seven people were killed and 32 wounded; now, an anti-government movement, following the report from its leaders, has announced its intentions to launch further protests in Guinea.

On Friday, law enforcement personnel cracked down on protestors who threw rocks and the burned tires.

This demonstration constituted the most recent in a series of protests directed towards the military government, which assumed control in the year 2021.

Small-scale demonstrations were also observed in Nzerekore, situated in the southeastern region, as well as in the central town of Dabola.

More peaceful demonstrations will go ahead as planned on Thursday, pro-democracy activists say. #Guinea #protest #Democracy #Politics — Junaid Suhais�� (@junaidsuhais) May 12, 2023

A co-authored statement issued by opposition parties and civil society organizations reported a minimum of seven fatalities and 32 individuals wounded by gunfire.

According to official reports, a total of 56 individuals have been placed under arrest; and a second day of peaceful demonstrations would go ahead as planned.

The military authorities have not addressed the allegations.

Multiple demonstrations have occurred in Guinea following the military's assumption of power, resulting in fatalities from confrontations with security personnel.

In October, the authorities of Guinea put forth a proposal for a democratic transition period of two years.

Said transition was shorter than the earlier three-year proposal that had been rejected by the Economic Community of West African States.