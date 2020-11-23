Guatemala: Two Young Protesters Lose an Eye Due to Gas Shots

"Both patients are stable, but the older man remains in delicate condition," Roosevelt Hospital spokeswoman Sharon Avila informed.

Roosevelt Hospital spokeswoman Sharon Avila Monday confirmed that the two protesters who suffered eye trauma from the impact of tear gas allegedly thrown by the National Civil Police (PNC) lost their left eye.

"Doctors performed a surgical procedure to completely remove the eyeballs of the young protesters, 30 and 21 years old," Avila said.

Both patients are stable, Avila said, but the 30-year-old remains "in delicate condition."

"The surgical procedures were performed this Sunday," Health Ministry Communication Director Julia Barrera.

The National Civil Police will wait for the reports from the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) and the Public Prosecutor's Office to determine what happened.

The Administrative Crimes Prosecutor's Office is already investigating the case.

"We cannot yet say that it was a tear gas bomb because there were also stones thrown by protesters," said the police spokesman Jorge Aguilar.

The young men were taken to the hospital after they were victims of an explosion near the face. They had their cheekbone fractured.

"I imagine it was a tear gas bomb," the head of maxillofacial surgery at Roosevelt Hospital, Zagreb Zea, told the press.