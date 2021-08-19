Guatemalans Back on the Streets Demanding President Resignation

On Thursday the government deployed the National Police to prevent the protests yet the demonstrators remained in the streets.

Guatemalan Ancestral Indigenous Authorities and advocate groups took to the streets on Thursday to demand the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei Attorney and the General of the Public Ministry (MP), María Consuelo Porras.

"The president Alejandro Giammattei and the Attorney General of the Public Ministry did not respond to the people that demand their resignation. In this scenario, the people as taken to the streets and several sectors have called for an indefinite strike," teleSUR´s correspondent in Guatemala Rolanda García reported.

El presidente Alejandro Giammattei y la Fiscal General del Ministerio Público no respondieron al pueblo que exige su renuncia. En este contexto, la población ha retomado las manifestaciones y varios sectores llaman a un paro indefinido. #Guatemala

"President Alejandro Giammattei and the Attorney General of the Public Ministry did not respond to the people demanding their resignation. In this context, the population has resumed the demonstrations and various sectors call for an indefinite strike."

On the other hand, the Ancestral Indigenous Authorities denounced a campaign to attack Indigenous communities, social movements, and alternative media outlets.

On Thursday the government deployed the National Police to prevent the protests yet the demonstrators continued in the streets. A clash between the protestors and people at a local market was reported.