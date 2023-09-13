Guatemala: President-Elect Arevalo Suspends Transition Process

Bernardo Arevalo also called for the resignation of Attorney General Porras, whom he accused of carrying out a coup against him.

On Tuesday, President-elect Bernardo Arevalo suspended the transition process with the administration of President Alejandro Giammattei until the political conditions necessary for its continuation are reestablished.

He explained that the decision is due to the situation caused by the Prosecutor's Office, which continues to attack the results of the June 25 elections.

Arevalo also called for the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras, whom he accused on September 1 of carrying out a coup against him.

On Monday, Giammattei and Arevalo met to continue the transition process. One day later, however, the Prosecutor's Office raided the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and opened ballot boxes with votes without having been authorized to do so.

For this reason, Arevalo demanded the immediate resignation of Porras and her officials Rafael Curruchiche and Cinthia Monterroso. He also requested the resignation of Judge Fredy Orellana, who endorsed the raid.

"Only her departure from office will allow the constitutional order to be guaranteed," Arevalo said, warning that mafia elites and conservative groups are supporting Porras.

The Prosecutor's Office's persecution against Arevalo and his Seed Movement began three weeks after he managed to advance to the second electoral round and emerged as a possible winner of the presidential elections.

"I urge all institutions and officials not to give in to these arbitrariness. In accordance with what is expressed in Article 156 of our Constitution, no civil or military public official is obliged to comply with manifestly illegal orders," Arevalo said.

On January 14, 2024, Arevalo must assume the presidency of Guatemala for the period 2024-2028. He is expected to inaugurate the first social democratic government in the history of this Central American nation.