Guatemalan Court Orders Repeat Congress President Election

Sandra Jovel filed a petition with the Court to prevent the Seed Movement legislators from being recognized in their positions.

On Wednesday, the Guatemalan Constitutional Court provisionally accepted a legal challenge against the election of the new board of directors of the Congress, which is led by Samuel Perez Alvarez, a legislator from the ruling Seed Movement party.

After losing the Congress presidency election on Sunday, legislator Sandra Jovel filed a petition with the Court, arguing that Seed Movement lawmakers are legally suspended.

Perez Alvarez won the presidency election with the support of 92 out of 160 lawmakers. His victory was surprising given that the Seed Movement only has 23 legislators.

Sandra Jovel, an ally of former President Alejandro Giammattei (2020-2024), is a member of the Value Party, which is controlled by the right-wing former presidential candidate Zury Rios.

Here’s how different indigenous groups from across Guatemala are marching into the capital city. It was them who set up nationwide-roadblocks, it was them who stayed on the streets for 100+ days to make sure their vote was respected. 1/ pic.twitter.com/gITZhS1XDd — Eyder Peralta (@eyderp) January 14, 2024

According to Jovel, the suspension of Seed Movement lawmakers stems from a court order issued by Judge Fredy Orellana, who has been accused by the U.S. Department of State of undermining justice and corruption.

Since Bernardo Arevalo obtained the second place in the first round of the 2023 presidential elections, the Guatemalan Prosecutor's Office and right-wing parties allied with Giammattei have initiated a judicial persecution against the progressive Seed Movement.

In the early hours of Monday, Perez Alvarez oversaw the inauguration of Arevalo as Guatemalan president. According to the Constitutional Court, Arevalo's inauguration is the only action of the current Congress presidency that should not be reversed.