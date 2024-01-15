    • Live
News > Guatemala

DR: Foreign Ministers Meet to Support Democracy in Guatemala

  • The Dominican Foreign Ministry website concluded that this meeting and declaration represent a solid commitment to democratic principles in the region. Jan. 15, 2024.

    The Dominican Foreign Ministry website concluded that this meeting and declaration represent a solid commitment to democratic principles in the region. Jan. 15, 2024. | Photo: X/@rcavada

Published 15 January 2024
The note dated Guatemala City indicated that the ministers adopted a declaration calling on Congress to fulfill its constitutional mandate to hand over power, as required by the Constitution, to Arevalo and Vice President-elect Karin Herrera.

Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, together with his counterparts from other countries who attended the inauguration of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo in Guatemala on Sunday, urged respect for the constitutional mandate.

The Chancellery's web page published that Alvarez participated in an emergency meeting of foreign ministers convened in view of the delay in the time set for the swearing in, due to the obstacles that arose in the Congress of the Republic to agree on a board of directors.

The note dated in Guatemala City indicated that the ministers adopted a declaration in which they called upon the Congress to comply with its constitutional mandate to hand over power as required by the Constitution to Arévalo and the elected Vice President, Karin Herrera.

The tweet reads, "Press release: Minister Roberto Álvarez participates in the meeting of Foreign Ministers to support democracy in Guatemala."

He specified that those present emphasized that Guatemalans expressed their will in fair, free and transparent elections held last August, endorsed by international observers and agreed that this will must be respected.

The Dominican Foreign Ministry website concluded that this meeting and declaration represent a solid commitment to democratic principles in the region, and a call to all parties involved to work together for their preservation.

