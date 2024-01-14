Guatemala: Tensions and Delay in the Formation of New Board of Directors in the Congress

If there is not a Board of Directors, the elected president Bernardo Arévalo cannot be sworn in as the nation’s new president.

Acordin with local broadcastin media in Guatemala information, the formation of a new board of directors in the Congress of Guatemala have been delayed by disagreements between the congressmen.

The Plenum of Justices of the Constitutional Court (CC) took the decision not to grant the Seed Movement (political organization of the elected Bernardo Arévalo) the provisional protection that would allow them to continue in the Congress of the Republic as a legislative block.

Semilla Movement had reported that it would seek the presidency of Congress, boosting the candidacy of deputy Samuel Pérez, who said last Friday had strong support from the majority of political parties.

BREAKING ���� On inauguration day, a coup attempt is underway in Guatemala. The President and his allied Members of Congress have been refused their swearing-in by a group of golpistas known as the “Pacto de Corruptos.” The situation is developing.



But after the resolution of the CC are demolished the possibility of this happening, since the Organic Law of the Legislature indicates that to join the Board of Directors must be congressman of the bench, so the independents can not do it.

The party’s lawyers indicated in this document that "the decision would arbitrate and illegal the Standing Committee of Congress to have declared the new bench independent".

The cadets of the Polytechnic School took over the Congress building where a security protocol has been activated, which prevents the media from moving through Congress.

Demonstrators in front of the National Palace said that they will take the Congress building if the deputies do not elect Board of Directors, as they point out that the Congress seeks not to be sworn in by Bernardo Arévalo and future Vice-President Karin Herrera.