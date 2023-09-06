Guatemala: Bernardo Arevalo is Accredited as Elected President

On January 14, 2024, he will become the first progressive ruler in the history of this Central American country.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) presented Bernardo Arevalo with his credentials as president-elect of Guatemala and Karin Herrera as vice president-elect.

"The magistrates of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal have become a bulwark to prevent attempts to assault the electoral authority from other State powers," Arevalo said.

The electoral authorities assured that their work will continue until January 14, 2024 when the new presidential binomial assumes power.

The delivery of Arevalo and Herrera's credentials took place in the midst of uncertainty due to the judicialization of the electoral process by the Attorney General's Office.

Hundreds of Seed Movement supporters rally in Guatemala City to protest against the attempts to overthrow President-elect Bernardo Arevalo's government before he takes office pic.twitter.com/KQjStarSMv — RT (@RT_com) September 3, 2023

Since July 12, Attorney General Consuelo Porras, who was sanctioned by the United States for corruption, has been trying to suppress the legal status of the Seed Party, which brought Arevalo to the presidency.

The Prosecutor's Office accuses the Seed party of an alleged case of false signatures during its creation process in 2018.

This Monday began the process of transition of command with the current president Alejandro Giammattei. On January 14, 2024, Arevalo must assume the presidency for the period 2024-2028 and will become the first progressive ruler in the history of Guatemala.