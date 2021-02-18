Guatemala: Police Prevent Protest Against President Giammattei

Farmers seek to denounce his administration's negligence, incapacity, and indifference to violence and poverty.

The Farmer Development Committee (CODECA) denounced that police forces blocked access to Guatemala City to prevent the entry of protesters who demand the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei and Attorney General Maria Consuelo Porras.

Although popular mobilizations do not pretend to be violent, the farmers warned that they will respond to any provocation from police forces.

On Thursday morning, four caravans were trying to enter Guatemala City to concentrate on Constitution Square.

"This government has shown negligence, incapacity, and indifference to violence and poverty," CODECA Urban coordinator Elizabeth Florian said.

Young girls are protesting for justice for missing and murdered girls in #Guatemala. An 8-year-old girl recently disappeared while playing on her bike right outside her home in the Petén department. She was found dead. Hundreds of girls have been reporting missing this year. pic.twitter.com/N4pdQvwKEz — Sandra Cuffe (@Sandra_Cuffe) February 13, 2021

Besides requesting that the Public Prosecutor's Office properly investigate the death of their leaders, the farmers demand the realization of a Constituent Assembly and the approval of a bill aimed at the recovery of public assets, as explained by CODECA member Percy Stormont.

The Coordinating Committee of Agricultural, Commercial, Industrial, and Financial Associations (CACIF), which is an organization representing corporate interests, filed an action of protection against the farmers' demonstration and called on the authorities to preserve order.

CODECA denounced the businessmen's petitions as a clear call for repression.