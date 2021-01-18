Guatemalan Police Assault and Tear Gas Migrants Caravan

teleSUR's correspondent in Honduras, Gilda Silvestrucci, reported that the police assaulted and fired tear gas against hundreds of migrants on Monday afternoon, including women and children, which is a significant violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Guatemalan National Civil Police attacked on Monday the caravan of more than 9.000 Honduras. The security forces tried to forcibly disperse the migrants on their way to the United States.

"No, it's not a war. It's the Guatemalan military ready for anything against Honduran migrants. Thousands of kids, from one-month-old babies to children with illnesses, but it is important to look good for the US. And the UN and UNICEF? Increasingly distanced from the children" https://t.co/knxcVNKwyV — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 18, 2021

Local media outlets report that over 500 members of the police and the army evacuated the road in Vado Hondo, Chiquimula department, near the Honduras border, where migrants have been stranded since Saturday. Nonetheless, the migrants refuse to go back to Honduras as they made white flags out of their clothes and ask Guatemalan authorities to let them advance peacefully.

The Honduran government asked the Guatemalan authorities for an explanation after such repression. Meanwhile, the Mexican ambassador in Guatemala, Gerardo Simon, said that over 15 thousand soldiers and about three thousand agents of the National Institute of Migration await the migrant caravan upon their arrival in Mexico.