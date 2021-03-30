Guatemala Might Use Force Against Migrant Caravan

It is expected that Honduras will start moving from the San Pedro de Sula bus station on Wednesday.

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei potentially authorized the use of force against Hondurans by declaring a "state of prevention" in five departments through which a new caravan of migrants could transit.

This state of prevention will be applied "urgently" for 15 days in the Izabal, Zacapa, Chiquimula, El Progreso, and Peten departments.

The new caravan could cross through Corinto or Agua Caliente border points. It is expected that people will start moving from the San Pedro de Sula bus station at 05:00 am on Wednesday.

The new caravan's promotion was posted on social networks; however, no organizer has been identified so far.

@democracynow interview I just did on the actual "crisis" of Central America and Central American migration: U.S. neoliberal economics backed by U.S. militarism and militarized policing that kills migrants like the mother of 2 killed by Mexican police, #VictoriaEsperanzaSalazar. https://t.co/RgdTnTGI56 — Roberto Lovato (@robvato) March 30, 2021

Migrant caravans from Central America began forming in October 2018 when thousands of people fled poverty, violence, and insecurity in the region.

In January, some 7,500 Honduran migrants tried to reach Guatemala's border where they were heavily repressed by Police in Chiquimula.

U.S. President Joe Biden pledged a US$4 billion aid package to solve living conditions triggering migration in Central America. Last week,U.S. officials visited Mexico to discuss the current situation in the borders where thousand of migrants hope to enter the U.S.