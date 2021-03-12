    • Live
Guatemala To Hold National Mourning Due To Migrants' Deaths

  • Family members of a migrant weep as they receive her coffin, Guatemala, March 12, 2021.

    Family members of a migrant weep as they receive her coffin, Guatemala, March 12, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 12 March 2021 (2 hours 8 minutes ago)
Last month, 16 migrants were killed and burned in Mexico near the U.S. border.

The corpses of 16 Central American migrants who were killed in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas while traveling to the U.S. arrived in Guatemala on Friday.

The victims' relatives received the corpses in an official ceremony held in Guatemala City. The burial will take place in Comitancillo town in the San Marcos department.

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei confirmed five survivors and also declared a three-day national mourning.

In Mexico, 12 officers face homicide, abuse of authority, and false testimony charges connected to the case. 

On Jan. 22, Mexican authorities discovered 19 burned bodies inside a charred van in the Camargo community near the U.S border. This area is known as a warzone of drug cartels. 

Tamaulipas Prosecutor's Office also identified the corpses of two Mexicans and a third person at the place. 

The massacre recalled a similar event in 2010 when 72 migrants were killed in San Fernando town located also in the Tamaulipas department.

