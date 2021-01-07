Guatemala: Former Military Charged for Indigenous Leader Murder

Adolfo Ich, a Maya Q’eqchi’ teacher, and community leader, was killed during violent evictions in the Las Nubes community. The evictions would give space for the operations of the miner company CGN.

A Guatemalan court sentenced on Wednesday the former head of security at Central America’s largest nickel mine, Mynor Padilla González, to two years in prison for the murder of indigenous leader Adolfo Ich Chamán, committed in 2009.

Adolfo Ich, a Maya Q’eqchi’ teacher, and community leader, was killed during violent evictions in the Las Nubes community. The evictions would give space for the operations of the miner company CGN.

#PuertoBarrios: en el juzgado de sentencia se realizará una nueva audiencia por el asesinato en 2009 del profesor Adolfo Ich Chamán, dirigente q'eqchi. El principal acusado, el Teniente Coronel Mynor Ronaldo Padilla Gonzales. #Izabal



"#PuertoBarrios: A new hearing will be held at the sentencing court for the 2009 murder of Professor Adolfo Ich Chamán, a Q'eqchi leader. The main accused, Lieutenant Colonel Mynor Ronaldo Padilla Gonzales. #Izabal"

According to local media outlet Prensa Comunitaria, the guilty plea was denied in 2015. However, after civil rights organizations alongside the victim's family appealed the sentence, the trials resumed in December 2020.

Padilla was also sentenced for the shooting-paralyzing of German Chub as well as assaults committed against the local farmers Haroldo Cucul and Alejandro Acte.