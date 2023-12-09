Guatemala: Elected President Warnings of a Coup

According to the Guatemalan politician, these actions are part of a larger plan that the research entity has been oiling.

Bernardo Arévalo, the elected president of Guatemala was accused by the Prosecutor that the elections held this year and in which he won with 58% of the votes, must be annulled for alleged administrative irregularities of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

"We are facing an absurd, ridiculous and perverse coup", said the Guatemalan elected president, and added that 'It is time to vigorously defend our voice and the possibility of building a different country. No one should stand between the people of Guatemala and its spring'.

"The putschists are giving drowning kicks, the last staggering steps for a coup," said Arévalo, who added that these actions come from a group of senior officials operating from the Public Ministry (MP), and also stressed: "The attempted coup is real and has brought us to a crucial moment in the history of our country"

According to the Guatemalan politician, these actions of the MP are part of a larger plan that the research entity has been oiling. "They continued with the persecution of the social and political organization, they are exerting pressure and extortion today against any official who opposes following their illegal instructions," he denounced.

Estamos ante un golpe de Estado absurdo, ridículo, y perverso.



The post reads: This is the position that together with @KarinHerreraVP we have as a presidential duo LEGITIMATELY elected by the people of Guatemala.

Among the points made by the MP are the alleged irregular affiliation to found the political party Seed Movement, as the Prosecutor's Office has confirmed that a former worker of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) has confessed to the allegations of irregularities.

Another one of the specific points against the political group is an alert that activated the Special Verification Intendencia (IVE) for an alleged suspicious transaction of 44,000 dollars, which according to the authorities could be a case of possible money laundering,

But Arévalo insists that the route that money is documented and even in a loan contract he signed with a person who is affiliated with the party to pay the fine imposed by the TSE. It is perfectly documented and recorded: He emphasized.