According to local sources in Greece, a growing oil spill from a "non-standard" transfer from the seized Iranian vessel off the Greek coast.

On Monday, Greece's local media reported the growing oil spill caused by the "non-standard" and environmentally unprincipled cargo transfer from the seized Iranian vessel off the Greek coast. The news channel Press TV, a European country's media, released images of oil pollution in the Greek port of Chisto.

The report indicated that the spill had provoked anger from local environmentalists. "Even in the case of the spill of one-thousandth of crude oil during the transfer process at sea, the environmental damage will be incalculable," reported the Greek Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday.

The agency called for the removal of the tanker from the Gulf of Caristo and its relocation to a safe transfer area. The statement highlighted that the environment of Kharisto should not pay "another high price for the government's political choices and the tanker should leave the port."

The tanker, which was carrying Iranian oil, was seized in Greek waters under the pretext of violating sanctions; later, the U.S. ordered its cargo to be transferred to another vessel. The Iranian Ports and Shipping Organization also issued a statement urging the Greek government to comply with its international obligations in this regard.

Iran: The background of the Iranian result in the Greek ships and the involvement of Russia

Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the vessel's seizure and described it as "an example of international piracy," the responsibility "lies with the Greek government and its perpetrators."

The Iranian news agency Nour News, an affiliate of the Persian country's Supreme National Security Council, said Friday that Tehran would take "punitive measures" against Greece over the seizure of the Iranian tanker. On the same day, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) seized two Greek oil tankers for committing violations in the Persian Gulf.

Meanwhile, the Iranian news agency Tasnim announced that a total of 17 Greek ships were sailing in the Persian Gulf and warned of more seizures if Athens continued to receive orders from the United States.