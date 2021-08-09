Greece Battles Over 600 Wildfires, PM Says

"We are facing a natural disaster at an unprecedented scale: in several days, 586 fires started across Greece. The fires that are very hard to extinguish due to the unprecedented heatwave and months-long drought," the official said.

On Monday, Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reported that at least 600 wildfires had devastated the country in the last five days, as the blaze continues in the outskirts of Athenas.

NOW - People evacuated by ferry from raging wildfires in #Greece.pic.twitter.com/fh8B0WaGW0 — Disclose.tv �� (@disclosetv) August 6, 2021

On Saturday, the Prime Minister thanked the European Union for sending over 700 rescuers to help tackle the blaze. "We will begin healing our wounds: those who lost homes and property will be compensated, we will immediately restore woodlands in the burned areas and implement necessary measures to protect against floods," Mitsotakis pledged.

"There were other situations when our country suffered tragedies but endured. It will be the same this time," the leader recalled, as thousands of people have been evacuated.