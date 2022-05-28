Iran: Coast Guard Seizes Two Greek Oil Tankers in Retaliation

Tehran adopted punitive measures against Greece this Friday after this country, along with the United States, seized an Iranian oil tanker, Iranian media reported.

Iranian media reported Friday that Iran's Coast Guard has seized two Greek oil tankers, the Delta Poseidon, and the Prudent Warrior, off the coast of Aslaviyeh and Bandar Lengeh, just two days after Greece seized an Iranian oil tanker in compliance with U.S. pressure.

Iranian media outlets had said that Tehran has made the decision to take punitive measures against Greece on account of the latter's seizing of an Iranian oil tanker close to its coasts. The IRGC announced the seizure of the ships because they were in violation of maritime navigation rules.

Breaking: Iran seizes 2 Greece-owned & flagged tankers in retaliation for Iranian oil seized off Greece earlier by US authorities (@lloydslisted exclusive story here:https://t.co/yx5mTrC6dt) suezmaxes are Prudent Warrior & Delta Poseidon. https://t.co/IrKmWzfD7f for updates pic.twitter.com/SiRfkuH5iN — Michelle Wiese Bockmann (@Michellewb_) May 27, 2022

Greece's Foreign Minister announced its protest of Iran's seizure of the two ships sailing under Greek flags in the Gulf. The Iranian media said that the two Greek-flagged Delta Poseidon and Prudent Warrior were seized by a force of the IRGC that conducted a Heliborne drop on the oil tankers, and were escorted to the Iranian coast.

Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned the head of Greece's diplomatic mission for seizing cargo from a vessel flying the Iranian flag in Greek waters.

In coordination with US, Greece seizes Iranian ship in "act of international piracy." #Iran https://t.co/hgxuQotgBs — Sharmine Narwani (@snarwani) May 25, 2022

The head of the Mediterranean and East European affairs at Iran's Foreign Ministry stated that Greece's “unacceptable” surrender to illegal U.S. pressures was “an example of international piracy,” as was the “seizure of the cargo of the ship” flying the flag of Iran.

The official also stated that Iran “will not relinquish its legal rights and expects the Greek government to honor its international commitments in the maritime and shipping sectors.”