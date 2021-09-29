Government Reports on Haitians Stranded in Central-Eastern Cuba

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed, through a press release published on its website, about the situation of several Haitian migrants who are stranded in Cuba on their way to the United States.

The text assures that they have received the necessary attention and that contacts have been established with the Haitian Government for their safe and voluntary return.

The following is the informative note published by Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

"For several weeks now, the flow of Haitian migrants has increased in our region, with the objective of reaching the United States.

In boats of precarious conditions, hundreds of Haitian citizens try to make a crossing in which they risk their lives. In these circumstances, some boats have landed in Cuba.

Since September 11, Haitian migrants have arrived in the national territory through different provinces of the Center and East of the country. As part of Cuba's humanist and solidarity vocation, these citizens have received all the necessary care, including medical assistance, and remain housed in various facilities equipped for this purpose.

Our authorities, in contact with the Haitian Government and in correspondence with the ties of brotherhood, cooperation and solidarity that characterize the bilateral relationship, are making the necessary arrangements and coordination to ensure the safe and voluntary return of these people to their country in accordance with the international commitments on migration to which Cuba is a party.

Cuba reiterates the need to work for a safe, orderly and regular migration, which will only be possible if the root causes of this phenomenon, caused by the prevailing unjust and unequal international order, are addressed."