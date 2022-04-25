Global Security Initiative to Handle Intl. Security Challenges

China's Foreign Minister said that the Global Security Initiative provides Chinese solutions to deal with international security challenges.

According to Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the initiative, which President Xi Jinping presented at the Boao Forum for Asia, aims to ensure a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous world.

The official said that China is ready to work along with the international community on the implementation of the initiative in times when maintaining world peace and preventing conflicts and wars are first-order tasks.

Wang added that Xi Jinping's Thought on Diplomacy in the sphere of international security is reflected in this initiative, which transcends the theory of Western geopolitical security and is in line with the shared quest of all countries worldwide to uphold multilateralism and maintain international solidarity, the minister said.

The initiative defends the vision of a common, global, cooperative, and sustainable security, all countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity respect, compliance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the use of dialogue and consultation to resolve differences and disputes between countries as well as security's preservation in both traditional and non-traditional domains.

2/3 President Xi stressed we need to work together to defend lives & health, promote economic recovery, maintain peace & stability, and tackle global governance challenges.����would like to propose a #GlobalSecurityInitiative to promote security for all in the world. pic.twitter.com/yZU0jcBxwg — Chinese Embassy in Somalia (@ChineseSomalia) April 25, 2022

Wang further said that the initiative is also deeply embedded in Chinese diplomatic tradition and the wisdom of its unique traits, noting that China, being a major responsible country, has always advocated peace, development, and win-win cooperation, thus contributing to ensuring global security.

China is ready to forge a lasting peace and universal security to build a community with a shared future for humanity. The foreign minister said it would partner with all countries and peoples concerned with peace and development to realize the Global Security Initiative.