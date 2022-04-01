Germany to Potentially Kick Out Russian Diplomatic Staff

One Russian envoy to Germany said the country is considering expelling some Russian diplomats on Friday.

According to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, a Russian diplomat in Germany said on Friday that Berlin is considering the possibility to expel a considerable number of a diplomat of the Russian mission to the country.

According to the claims, Germany might carry out the same move that Belgium and the Netherlands have done recently; it is estimated that about 20 Russian diplomats will be listed on the expulsion demand. This decision is based on the allegation that the Russian diplomats are working for some of Moscow's intelligence agencies.

Sources have indicated that the federal government is still discussing various options. The final decision on whether they will expel Russian officials should depend on a mutual agreement reached by the Federal Chancellery and the Foreign and Interior Ministries, but it is not still possible. The German administration does not agree with the justification of the move to be made.

Some European countries have gradually decided to expel Russian diplomatic staff from their embassies. On Tuesday, Belgium, The Netherlands, and Ireland announced the expulsion of Russian officials, proceeding to other EU members who earlier decreed the exile of Moscow's diplomatic personnel, including Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria, Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.

The removal of Russian diplomats from several European countries has been carried out in response to the Russian special military operation launched in Ukrainian territory last February 24. The Kremlin has repeatedly said that Russia has no plans to occupy Ukraine, arguing that the special military operation was carried out in response to the request made by the heads of the Donbass republics intended to demilitarize and denazify the country.