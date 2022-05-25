Germany Won’t Replace Poland’s War Tanks Sent to Ukraine

On Wednesday, German authorities denied allegations of the country's commitment to replace war tanks that Poland has sent to Ukraine.

In the scenario of such comments, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that he was disappointed in Germany's decision. The German Government Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said he was surprised by the Polish President's reaction.

According to Hebestreit, the Polish government sent Soviet tanks to Ukraine and requested Berlin to take part in the circular exchange mechanism as the one Germany holds with the Czech Republic.

The spokesperson revealed that they had first agreed to analyze what they could supply. He added that Germany had made clear before to Warsaw that they could not send any Leopard-2 tanks because there were only a few.

""Die Bundesregierung ist verblüfft", sagte Regierungssprecher Steffen Hebestreit in Berlin. Man nehme die Kritik des polnischen Präsidenten zur Kenntnis, "aber das macht es nicht richtig"."



"The federal government is amazed," said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit in Berlin. We take note of the Polish President's criticism, "but that doesn't make it right."

Hebestreit said there were criticisms on Polish media outlets about the situation last week.

Ukraine received dozens of T-72 tanks and armored vehicles donated by the Czech Republic last month, receiving in exchange old Leopard tanks from the German Armed Forces that have not been used and must be refurbished.