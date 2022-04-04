It Is Not Possible to Do Without Russian Gas, Germany Admits

Currently, Germany gets 55 percent of its natural gas from Russia, 35 percent of its crude oil from Russia, and 45 percent of its coal from Russia.

On Monday, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that "it is not possible" for the European Union (EU) to dispense with Russian gas supplies.

The politician expressed himself in this way when the EU is preparing to adopt new sanctions against Russia after the events in Bucha. The question is whether the new package of measures will affect Russian gas, oil, and coal.

"Right now, it is not possible to cut off gas supplies. We need some time, so we need to differentiate between oil, coal, and gas right now," Linder said upon arrival at the EU finance ministers meeting held in Luxembourg.

The German minister also pointed out that the suspension of Russian oil and coal imports would harm European countries more than Moscow.

Germany is especially dependent on Russian gas, and the minister stated that his country wants in the short term to be less dependent on Russian energy imports.

Currently, "Germany gets 55 percent of its natural gas from Russia, 35 percent of its crude oil from Russia, and 45 percent of its coal from Russia," outlet Georgia On Line recalled.

However, the European Commission (EC) Economic Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said that "nothing is off the table," after being asked if the new round of sanctions that Brussels is preparing will include restrictions on Russian oil imports. This new package of measures could be approved on Wednesday or Thursday.