Germany Threatens to Abandon Russian Gas

Germany may abandon the consumption of Russian gas amid tensions' escalation in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, announced the possibility of Germany abandoning the consumption of Russian gas regarding the current Ukrainian crisis.

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, asked the country's economy ministry on Tuesday to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator.

Such a decision comes in response to Russia's recognition of the self-declared republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) in eastern Ukraine.

Habeck affirmed that Germany has other means to obtain gas and raw materials besides Russia. It is necessary to boost these means, the minister said.

Will #Germany abandon the benefits of importing Russian gas, buying a much higher-priced U.S. LNG and other exports?. https://t.co/OLP5BcVGGB — MV English (@MV_Eng) February 23, 2022

He also noted that this was not the first crisis in Germany's economic relations with Russia, and there was no place for speculation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the two breakaway republics, DPR and LPR, which has led to a series of sanctions imposed by the international community on Russia.

Moscow will ensure the security of the republics in question by means of a decree allowing Russian peacekeepers to enter the region. Russia has repeatedly refused any plans to invade Ukraine.