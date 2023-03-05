Geopolitical Achievements Under the Leadership of Hugo Chávez

Since coming to power in 1999, the supreme leader of the Bolivarian Revolution strengthened the integration of Latin America and the Caribbean and achieved essential alliances with the rest of the world.

Hugo Chávez Frías' vision always went beyond the borders of the country he governed. As the great strategist he was, he made the greatness of his nation and his people known worldwide. Still, he also encouraged other fraternal peoples to build a revolution that went hand in hand with the patriotic ideal of the liberator Simón Bolívar.

Since his arrival to power in 1999, the President became the "Christ of the Poor of Latin America" the forgotten peoples remember him as the one who did the most for the integration of the region in the contemporary history of this part of the world, he strengthened the integration of Latin America and the Caribbean, in addition to achieving essential alliances with the rest of the world. He also promoted successful regional and international integration mechanisms, reaching economic, commercial and financial cooperation agreements and respect and credibility worldwide.

Chávez, with his global geopolitical vision, dismantled the colonial structure with integration proposals such as the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (Alba), Unasur, the Southern Oil Pipeline, the TeleSUR communications network, the Bank of the South, Petrocaribe and Celac.

Latin American integration begins.

In 2001, Commander Hugo Chávez and the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, proposed the creation of an organization of cooperation, complementarity and solidarity called ALBA.

This entity promotes the development of all nations under the principle of regional complementarity and cooperation through mutual respect and solidarity.

teleSUR is born

This project was created by President Hugo Chávez in 2005 as an information channel to break the media silence of the large chains that manipulate information. The multimedia platform was born to show the reality of people with no voice.

"TeleSUR was born; I am Catholic and very Christian, so I ask God to accompany all these efforts for the good of our peoples. Hugo Chávez.

Chávez's geopolitical achievements in the oil field

In the first year of his mandate, Chávez promoted some far-reaching measures at the 2000 summit of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), such as the price band, economic, environmental and social policies, while calling for the coordination of strategies to balance production.

Thanks to his oil policy, the Venezuelan president made a decisive contribution to bringing OPEC out of a deep crisis and increasing oil prices by a thousand percent during his term in office, thus achieving "a fair price for producers and consumers" on the international market.

Creation of Petrocaribe

Thanks to Chavez's initiative to create Petrocaribe on June 29, 2005, oil alliances were established between Venezuela and some Caribbean countries.

The energy policy of this alliance included oil and its derivatives, gas, electricity, technological cooperation and training, development of energy infrastructure, and the use of alternative sources such as wind and solar energy.