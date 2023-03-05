Bolivian President Arce Recalls Legacy Of Commander Chavez

"The Bolivarian revolution leader showed us that building a new society is possible and that revolutionaries have to fight to build a Great Homeland," Arce stated.

In an exclusive interview for TeleSUR on Sunday, Bolivian President Luis Arce remembered the legacy of the Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez on the 10th anniversary of his death.

"The most important legacy of Commander Chavez is to have shown us that building a new society is possible and that revolutionaries have to fight with much love to build a Great Homeland for all Latin Americans," he stated.

Upon arriving in Caracas on Saturday, the Bolivian president participated in the "Meeting on the Validity of the Bolivarian Thought of Commander Hugo Chavez in the 21st Century," an event that gathered foreign and national intellectuals to discuss Chavez’s legacy.

"We come with the greatest encouragement to convey the sentiment of the Bolivian people, who admire the integration initiatives promoted by Chavez, including the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) and the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR),” Arce said.

He stressed that Chavez insisted at every moment on the integration of the peoples of Latin America since he considered that the countries in this region could only face the U.S. aggressions through unity. Arce also welcomed that Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico, are analyzing common responses to the current economic crisis by exchanging experiences through dialogues. On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s administration is likely to end the tribute to Chavez with a meeting between left-wing political leaders who were close to Chavez. During the weekend, former presidents Raul Castro (Cuba), Manuel Zelaya (Honduras), and Evo Morales (Bolivia) arrived in Venezuela to participate in this initiative.