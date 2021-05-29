Genocide In Canada: Mass Grave of Indian Children Found

An indigenous community in British Columbia says it has found evidence of what happened to some of its missing children: a mass grave containing the remains of 215 children on the grounds of a former residential school, operated by the Church.

Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation said on Friday that ground-penetrating radar had discovered the remains near the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, which operated from 1890 until the late 1970s.

“It’s a harsh reality and it’s our truth, it’s our history,” Chief Casimir said at a news conference. “And it’s something that we’ve always had to fight to prove. To me, it’s always been a horrible, horrible history.”



Indigenous leaders said the discovery underscores the fact there are likely many more unmarked burial sites stemming from residential schools across the country that have yet to be found — & urged government officials to provide the resources to find them. https://t.co/MrLmHUQ1HK — Connie Walker (@connie_walker) May 29, 2021