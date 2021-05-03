Far-Right Group Proud Boys Canada Dismantles Itself

However, experts warn that such dismantling may be in name only, as new far-right organizations like Canada First are already thriving and sharing pro-nazi propaganda via Telegram.

The far-right group Proud Boys Canada has dissolved itself after being tagged as a terrorist organization, the group announced in a statement on Sunday.

On February 3, Canada´s government announced the inclusion of Proud Boys in the terrorist list after the organization participated in the Capitol Riot in the United Stated on January 16.

"Proud Boys has and always will be a symbol of resistance against a government that has gone amok. They have sparked a movement that will be a guiding light for many patriotic Canadians," the organization said in a statement shared via Telegram.

Moreover, "fighting the terrorist designation in court will prove to be expensive and time-consuming," the group added.

