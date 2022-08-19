Gazprom Supply to EU via Nord Stream To Stop

On Friday, the giant Gazprom announced that the supply to the EU would be halted.

According to Friday's announcement by the Russian energy giant Gazprom, the supply of natural gas to countries of the European Union via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be stopped from August 31 to September 2 cause of maintenance work.

"On August 31, the only working Trent 60 gas compressor unit will be shut down for three days for maintenance," said Gazprom, highlighting that the repair work will be carried out alongside specialists from the German Siemens.

"Upon completion of work and the absence of technical malfunctions of the unit, gas transportation will be restored to the level of 33 million cubic meters per day," said the Russian company. This level represents almost 20 percent of the pipeline's total capacity.

The unit to be repaired is one of the pipeline's six turbines, leaving the rest needing an overhaul. As a result of the packages of sanctions imposed on Russia, one of these turbines remains in German hands after its return from reparation in Canada.

Last month, Gazprom reduced gas supplies to the EU via Nord Stream 1 to 20 percent of its maximum level the previous month. The company has revealed that at least five turbines are needed to pump gas at total capacity.