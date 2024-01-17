Gaza Strip: +80 Killed in New Wave of Bombings

Many casualties remain under rubble and on roads, and are inaccessible to ambulances and civil defense teams.

On Wednesday, official sources reported that more than 80 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in the last hours during Israeli bombardments against several areas in the Gaza Strip, under fire for 103 days.

Health officials in the territory said that civil defense and ambulance teams recovered 25 bodies after air strikes on the Gaza City neighborhood of Al-Daraj.

The air raids caused another seven fatalities in the southern city of Khan Yunis, the official Wafa news agency said.

“Israeli artillery struck the neighborhoods of Al-Manara and Batn Al-Sameen, as well as the center and south of Khan Younis, in addition to the eastern part of the Jabalia refugee camp,” it added.

The Israeli terrorist state displaced 1.900.000 Palestinians in their attacks on Gaza.

Meanwhile, a woman and her child were killed in an Israeli raid on a group of citizens in the Assassin area, west of the southern city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled the fighting in the north and center of the enclave are concentrated.

For the sixth consecutive day, the total disruption of telecommunications and Internet services in the Strip due to the bombs continues.

According to official data, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 24,285 people have lost their lives in the territory and another 61,154 have been wounded.