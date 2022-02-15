Anti-COVID Policies Paying off at 2022 Beijing Winter Games

Strictness at the time of following COVID-19 measures, which counteract the spread of the infection, has led to a considerable reduction in the number of positive cases at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The number of positive cases reported in the closed-loop has dropped from 26 cases on February 2 to zero on February 13. Over ten days into the event, it is the first time that no new COVID-19 cases are reported inside the closed-loop.

The Beijing 2022 Medical Expert Panel chief, Brian McCloskey, said that the situation is under control and there is no sign of virus transmission.

Having to host 10,000 athletes, journalists and officials from all over the world for the Winter Olympics in the context of a global pandemic posed a big challenge for the Games' organizers.

However, they have done a great job in this regard, holding safe Games. Athletes and officials have given positive feedback on anti-COVID policies and their Games experience.

Bringing in more than 15,000 people from all corners of the world to Beijing for the Winter Olympics poses a formidable risk of COVID-19 spreading in China. Still, the country's closed-loop management has proven resilient. #COVID19https://t.co/0avVFUEOzN — China on wheels (@wheels_china) February 15, 2022

The closed-loop system is being applied to all three competition zones in Beijing, Zhangjiakou and Yanqing. It is crucial to the organizers' COVID-19 countermeasures. To avoid the spread of the virus, hotels and sports facilities have been connected by special buses and trains, enabling the separation of participants within the closed-loop from the public.

Daily testings for the virus are performed, and positive cases are immediately placed under isolation. The use of N95 face masks when not competing is also demanded from athletes. According to reports by the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games (BOCOG), 1,453,939 coronavirus tests have been conducted. A total of 433 positive cases have been reported for the Games-time period.

The efforts that China has made to guarantee the safety of all involved in the Olympics were recognized by Christophe Dubi, the Olympic Games Executive Director of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). He noted that the operation has been arranged with a high level of sophistication and that the job done is absolutely noteworthy.