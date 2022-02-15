100 Million Covax Vax Doses Donated by Paho to Latin America

On Tuesday, PAHO has donated 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Latin America and the Caribbean.

Thanks to the organization Revolving Fund's efforts, the delivery of 100 million COVAX vaccines doses to Latin America and the Caribbean, donated by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), has been possible to complete on Tuesday.

The lastest envoy of vaccines included 151 200 doses of Moderna vaccine for Haiti as part of the COVAX program to support the country. Donated by Spain, it was delivered to Ecuador 1 511 640 doses of Pfizer vaccines.

"The 100 million doses mark a significant milestone," noted Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, Director of PAHO. "Thanks to close coordination between COVAX and our Revolving Fund, and the generous support of partners that helped our region secure doses when supply was limited, our countries are better placed to get shots into arms and protect their populations, including the most vulnerable."

The PAHO Revolving Fund has already delivered 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 33 countries, as it is the designated procurement agency for COVAX in the Americas. About 30 percent of the vaccines were a donation to the country such as the United States, Canada, Spain, Germany, France, Japan, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

Bahamas receives COVID-19 vaccines through a collaboration between PAHO/WHO, Canada and Colombia https://t.co/GfyL7bqvQg — Bahamas Spectator (@bahamasspectato) February 16, 2022

As a result of PAHO's work at coordinated deliveries with other COVAX partners, including UNICEF, CEPI, WHO, and Gavi, and the support of international logistics, it was possible to ensure the vaccine's arrival to countries in proper conditions and time.

In August 2021, PAHO launched an initiative to access COVID-19 vaccines in the region to complement efforts by COVAX by entering into Long Term Agreements with three manufacturers.