Free Peru's Candidate Still Leads Polls Ahead of Election Day

Castillo continues to be the favorite in rural areas, where he obtained 54.2 percent of the votes cast. His rival Keiko Fujimori maintains her stronghold in Lima.

The latest poll conducted by consulting Ipsos Peru placed Free Peru (PL) candidate Pedro Castillo first with a 52.6 percent of votes advantage ahead of his contester Popular Force (FP) leader Keiko Fujimori who secured 47.4 percent.

Previously, the Ipsos mock poll showed a difference of 1.9 percent among the only two election runoff candidates and placed them in a technical tie. Now, the gap grew to 4.3 percent in votes cast.

The Instituto de Estudios Peruanos (IEP) also released a poll, noting that both presidential candidates are in a technical tie (due to the margin of error) after Sunday's presidential debate.

"She represents a dictatorship," one demonstrator said



“She represents a dictatorship," one demonstrator said … pic.twitter.com/79dLyzMZo1 — Keynode's TechTalk (@_techtalkng) May 25, 2021

IEP poll indicated that the PL leftist candidate had 40.3 percent of support, while the conservative FP representative gained 38.3 percent.

The research also showed that 13 percent of Peruvians would decide to vote blank or null. Regarding the age group, 45.8 percent of young people between 18 and 24 years of age support Castillo, while Fujimori's stronghold remains in Peruvians aged 40 and over (40.4 percent).

Election day is due on June 6, when citizens will decide this Andean nation's president for the next five years.