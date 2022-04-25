The US Leaves Out Cuba From America's Summit Health Plan

“It is inconceivable we were excluded from the plan’s elaboration,” Minister Rodriguez stated, recalling that Cuba has successfully developed three COVID-19 vaccines.

On Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned that the U.S. excluded Cuban specialists from the expert team that elaborates a regional health plan proposal to be discussed at the 9th Summit of the Americas, which will be held in Los Angeles in June.

“It is inconceivable that we were excluded from that plan’s elaboration,” Rodriguez stated, recalling that Cuba has successfully developed three COVID-19 vaccines and assisted over 37 countries in the fight against the pandemic.

“This exclusion is politically motivated,” he added, stressing that such a strategy is part of President Joe Biden’s pressures to block Cuba’s participation in the upcoming Summit of the Americas.

“This position departed from the diplomatic thaw policy established by President Barack Obama’s administration (2009-2017), of which Biden was Vice President,” Rodriguez said.

The chancellor, however, welcomed that the Biden administration agreed to discuss with Cuba possible ways to reduce irregular migration, which has considerably increased due to the economic recession prompted by the U.S. blockade and the pandemic.

“We urge the U.S. government to continue discussing this and other issues of interest to the region at the Americas Summit,” Rodriguez stated, adding that respect must prevail in negotiations.

“The Summit can be an opportunity to discuss the most pressing problems of our continent without preconditions. However, this will only be possible if its host stops imposing exclusions and arbitrary policies,” he stated.