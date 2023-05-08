Protest Continues Over NYC Deadly Subway Chokehold

Protesters angry about Jordan Neely's death took over a busy Manhattan subway stop, with some of them jumping to the tracks near the electrified third rail.

On Saturday, demonstrations went on in New York City, five days after 30-year-old black man Jordan Neely was choked to death by 24-year-old white U.S. marine veteran Daniel Penny on a subway in the city.

Protesters angry about Neely's death took over a busy Manhattan subway stop, with some of them jumping to the tracks near the electrified third rail, according to videos. Police made several arrests with some of those arrested still being processed at the scene hours later.

Videos showed a line of protesters on one of the tracks serving the F and Q trains. At least one of them displayed a protest sign. Subway officials shut the service on the F and Q lines around 6:15 p.m. local time. Service resumed around 7 p.m., but was delayed, said the transit authority.

Neely reportedly had a mental breakdown on the F train on Monday. Witnesses claimed he was yelling and pacing back and forth until Penny put him in a chokehold, which was recorded on cell phone cameras and went viral.

“When we talk about Jordan Neely…we're talking about the 60% of the US population that is one check away from being homeless.”



Claudia de La Cruz (@Claud9_) of @PeoplesForumNYC speaks at a rally in New York City demanding justice for Jordan Neely pic.twitter.com/aHn1I6WHrr — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) May 5, 2023

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced on Wednesday that "senior, experienced prosecutors" are investigating Neely's death, which the city's medical examiner determined was a homicide caused by compression of the neck. A grand jury could be convened next week to hear evidence in the case.

Monday's deadly incident has sparked protests and violent clashes this week and drawn comparisons to Bernie Goetz's shooting of four black teenagers after they allegedly tried to rob him on a subway in 1984.

Goetz claimed he was in self-defense. He was ultimately acquitted of attempted murder, but fined US$5,000 and sentenced to six months in prison for illegal possession of weapons.