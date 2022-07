Unknown gunmen shot and wounded former Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister Nasser Al-Din Al-Shaer, according to police authorities.

The incident occurred Friday in the village of Kafr Qelil, south of Nablus, on the northern West Bank.

Police spokesman Colonel Louay Irzeigat said that Nasser Al-Din Al-Shaer, who served as Hamas deputy prime minister, was wounded when unknown gunmen shot him in Nablus.

Police and security services have opened search and investigation operations to find those responsible for the incident, the police spokesman said.

Local sources said Nasser al-Shaer was shot several times in the legs and was transferred to Rafidia hospital for treatment, noting that his health condition is stable.

Dr. Nasser Al-Din Al-Shaer, a lecturer at An-Najah University, after he was shot by gunmen in the village of Kafr Qallil, south of Nablus a while ago. https://t.co/D620BnC2wG — Scotlandiya (@BentBladi0) July 22, 2022

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has ordered an investigation and condemned the shooting, which he called unacceptable.