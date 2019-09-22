Former Colombian Mayor Who Helped Guaido, Accused of Graft in Colombia

Valero was in charge of logistics to help Guaido cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border last February to attend the U.S.-backed ‘Venezuela Aid Live’ concert.

Socialist leader and protector of the Venezuelan state of Tachira Freddy Bernal denounced Saturday that former Colombian mayor Henry Valero, who helped opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido cross the Venezuelan-Colombian border on Feb. 22, has been sentenced to five years in prison for corruption in Colombia.

"The cynicism of national and international media has no limits, they try to minimize the evidence of ties between paramilitaries and Juan Guaido and turn a blind eye to the links with the corrupt mayor of Northern Santander Henry Valero, sentenced to five years in prison," Bernal tweeted.

The Colombian Fifth Criminal Court charged Valero with embezzlement of funds during his administration in Puerto Santander-Cucuta and sentenced him with five years and three months in prison back in August. A warrant has been issued as his whereabouts are unknown.

Valero was in charge of logistics to help Guaido cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border last February to attend the U.S.-backed ‘Venezuela Aid Live’ concert, as it is seen in videos in which the former Colombian mayor assists Guaido and his entourage board a Colombian government's helicopter in order to attend the event financed by British billionaire Richard Branson.

El cinismo de la prensa nacional e internacional no tiene límites tratan de minimizar las evidencias de los paramilitares con @jguaido y se hacen la vista gorda ante los nexos con el alcalde corrupto del Norte de Santander Henry Valero, condenado a 5 años de prisión. pic.twitter.com/4NnUiQaOds — Freddy Bernal (@FreddyBernal) September 22, 2019

Bernal also revealed communications between the narco-paramilitary group Los Rastrojos and Valero, with the purpose of guaranteeing entry and security the Venezuelan U.S.-backed opposition lawmaker. The protector of the Tachira state has requested investigations by the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela.

Meanwhile, on Friday Venezuela's Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez presented a video in which the Colombian narco-paramilitary Ivan Posso Pedroso explains the links that the opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido has with Los Rastrojos.

Presented at a press conference held in Caracas, the video shows Posso Pedroso, aka 'Nandito' providing details of the secret operation that made Guaido's transport from El Vigia in Venezuela to Santander Port in Colombia, Valero’s municipality.

Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez​​​​​​​ and Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza will present all this evidence to top foreign diplomats during the 74th United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.