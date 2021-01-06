Colombia: Former Attorney General Linked to Corruption Scandal

In Spain, Nestor Martinez has a four-million-dollar apartment and funds transferred from 'tax havens.'

Local outlet Cuarto de Hora on Wednesday revealed that Colombia's former Attorney General Nestor Martinez is hiding assets and funds in Spain under the Panamanian company Amanda Advisors S.A.

"That company owns 100 percent of the shares, so the name of the former official does not appear on the actions, nor he has declared them to the Colombian tax authorities," Cuarto de Hora reported.

Among other assets, Martinez has a four-million-dollar apartment in Madrid and bank funds in the Santander Bank, which were transferred from 'tax havens.'

In order to reveal Martinez's corrupt network, Cuarto de Hora journalists interviewed about twenty people in Madrid and Bogota for three months.

Colombia, the United States' closest ally in Latin America experienced an extremely deadly 2020 with little international condemnation. https://t.co/bL173Zh4wz — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 2, 2021

"The interviewees, who preferred to remain anonymous, are certain that the apartment in Madrid belongs to Martinez. They admit to having been guests on that property," the newspaper noted.

In 2007, Martinez bought Amanda Advisors S.A. through Panama City Rosas & Rosas, a law firm related to the global corruption scandal 'Panama Papers'.

Rosas & Rosas laundered black funds from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to pay bribes around the world.