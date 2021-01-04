Another Ex-Guerrilla Member Shot to Death in Caqueta, Colombia

Duvan Arled is the second Peace Agreement signatory killed so far this year.

A former member of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) was shot to death by a group of armed men in Cartagena del Chaira municipality, Caqueta Department.

Duvan Arled, 34, was killed on Saturday night, minutes after he left a public establishment in the Antioquia neighborhood. The perpetrators fled after the attack.

The victim was taken to the municipality's hospital, where he later died due to the severity of his injuries. Arled's murder is the second one reported in less than three days.

"Massacres continue this 2021. We demand respect for the lives of the peace signatories who just dream about a new Colombia," the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC) said.

On January 1, former combatant Yolanda Zabala was also killed with her sister in La Plancha village in Antioquia.

"What painful news. Zabala's murder spread only 12 hours after the new year started. For how long will Colombia continue to bleed out?," FARC member and senator Sandra Ramirez said.

Over 250 combatants have been killed since the Peace Agreement was signed in 2016. The United Nations (UN), foreign governments, and social organizations urged President Ivan Duque to protect ex-guerrillas in the face of increasing violence in Colombia.